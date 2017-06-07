The number of unemployed persons in Canada decreased to 1265 Thousand in April of 2017 from 1313.70 Thousand in March of 2017. Unemployed Persons in Canada averaged 1248.98 Thousand from 1976 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 1748.90 Thousand in November of 1992 and a record low of 691.50 Thousand in March of 1976. In Canada, unemployed persons are individuals who are without a job and actively seeking to work. This page provides – Canada Unemployed Persons – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

