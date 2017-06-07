Unemployment Rate in Canada decreased to 6.50 percent in April from 6.70 percent in March of 2017. Unemployment Rate in Canada averaged 7.70 percent from 1966 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 13.10 percent in December of 1982 and a record low of 2.90 percent in June of 1966. In Canada, the unemployment rate measures the number of people actively looking for a job as a percentage of the labour force. This page provides – Canada Unemployment Rate – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

