Youth Unemployment Rate in Canada decreased to 11.70 percent in April from 12.80 percent in March of 2017. Youth Unemployment Rate in Canada averaged 14.11 percent from 1976 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 20.70 percent in October of 1982 and a record low of 10.40 percent in July of 1989. This page provides – Canada Youth Unemployment Rate – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

