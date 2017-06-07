China Finance Ministry Auctions 10-Year Bonds at 3.6985 Pct Yield (market expected 3.66 Pct) – Traders

CHINA FINANCE MINISTRY AUCTIONS 10-YEAR BONDS AT 3.6985 PCT YIELD (MARKET EXPECTED 3.66 PCT) – TRADERSThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
