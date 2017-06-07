GDP Constant Prices in China decreased to 180683 CNY HML in the first quarter of 2017 from 744127 CNY HML in 2016. GDP Constant Prices in China averaged 164191.73 CNY HML from 1992 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 744127.20 CNY HML in the fourth quarter of 2016 and a record low of 5262.80 CNY HML in the first quarter of 1992. . This page provides – China Gdp Current Prices- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

