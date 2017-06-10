Households Debt in China increased to 44.40 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2016 from 43.20 percent of GDP in the third quarter of 2016. Households Debt To Gdp in China averaged 27.60 percent of GDP from 2006 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 44.40 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2016 and a record low of 11 percent of GDP in the second quarter of 2006. This page provides – China Households Debt To Gdp- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

