China Services PMI Climbs To 52.8 – Caixin

The services sector in China continued to expand in May, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Monday with a PMI score of 52.8.

That’s up from 51.5 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

There was an acceleration in business activity growth, while manufacturers saw only a marginal rise in production. Furthermore, goods producers registered the slowest increase in output for 11 months.

The survey also showed that the composite index advanced to a reading of 51.5 from 51.2 in the previous month.

