China Services PMI Climbs To 52.8 – Caixin

The services sector in China continued to expand in May, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Monday with a PMI score of 52.8.
That’s up from 51.5 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
There was an acceleration in business activity growth, while manufacturers saw only a marginal rise in production. Furthermore, goods producers registered the slowest increase in output for 11 months.
The survey also showed that the composite index advanced to a reading of 51.5 from 51.2 in the previous month.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Vietnam’s Credit Growth As of may 25 Was at 6.53 Percent – C.bank Deputy Governor - June 4, 2017
- Saudi Arabia says Cuts Ties With Qatar, says This Is for “protection of National Security”-State News Agency - June 4, 2017
- S.korea Sells 3-Year Treasury Bonds at Avg Yield of 1.6finance Ministry - June 4, 2017