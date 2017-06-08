China's Exports Rise More Than Forecast

China’s exports increased more than expected in May, the General Administration of Customs said Thursday.
In dollar terms, exports advanced 8.7 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 7.2 percent increase economists had forecast.
Likewise, imports climbed 14.8 percent, bigger than the expected 8.3 percent.
As a result, the trade surplus totaled $40.8 billion in May versus the expected surplus of $47.8 billion.
