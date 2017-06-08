COMEY SAYS HE BELIEVED TRUMP WAS TRYING TO BUILD A RELATIONSHIP OF LOYALTY IN CONTEXT OF ASKING HIM TO STAY AS DIRECTOR AT JAN 27 DINNERThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
