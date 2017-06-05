Crude Oil Slides As Neighbor Cut Off Qatar

Crude oil futures were lower Monday morning, as six Arab countries including Saudi Arabia have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

It Islamic neighbors accuse Doha of destabilizing the region by supporting militants and backing Iran.

“(Qatar) embraces multiple terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at disturbing stability in the region, including the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS (Islamic State) and al-Qaeda, and promotes the message and schemes of these groups through their media constantly,” Saudi state news agency SPA said.

WTI light sweet crude oil was down 25 cents at $47.42 a barrel, extending last week’s steep losses.

The Commerce Department’s Factory Orders for April is expected at 10.00 am ET. Economists expect a decline of 0.2 percent, while it grew 0.2 percent in the prior period.

The Institute For Supply Management’s Non-manufacturing Index for May will be published at 10.00 am ET. Analysts see a reading of 57.00, almost in line with 57.5 last month.

