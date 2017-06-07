Deposit Interest Rate in China remained unchanged at 1.50 percent in 2016 from 1.50 percent in 2015. Deposit Interest Rate in China averaged 5.07 percent from 1980 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 11.34 percent in 1989 and a record low of 1.50 percent in 2015. The Deposit Interest Rate is the average rate paid by commercial banks to individuals or corporations on deposits. This page includes a chart with historical data for Deposit Interest Rate in China.

