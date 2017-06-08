The stocks of goods held by firms In the Euro Area increased by 7.58 EUR Billion in the first quarter of 2017. Changes In Inventories in the Euro Area averaged 6.13 EUR Billion from 1995 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 26.07 EUR Billion in the first quarter of 2011 and a record low of -26.49 EUR Billion in the second quarter of 2009. This page provides the latest reported value for – Euro Area Changes In Inventories – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

