Construction Pmi In the Euro Area decreased to 52.50 in April from 53.50 in March of 2017. Construction Pmi in the Euro Area averaged 47.63 from 2013 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 53.50 in March of 2017 and a record low of 43 in August of 2014. Construction Pmi in the Euro Area is reported by Markit Economics. Data are collected at mid-month, asking respondents to compare a variety of business conditions with the situation one month ago. A reading of below 50.0 indicates that the economy is generally declining, above 50.0 that it is generally expanding and exactly 50.0 indicates no change on the level recorded the previous month. This page provides – Euro Area Construction Pmi- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

Read Full Story