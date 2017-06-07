The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) In the Euro Area expanded 0.50 percent in the first quarter of 2017 over the previous quarter. GDP Growth Rate in the Euro Area averaged 0.37 percent from 1995 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 1.30 percent in the second quarter of 1997 and a record low of -3 percent in the first quarter of 2009. The Euro Area is an economic and monetary union of 19 European Union countries that adopted the euro as their currency. It is the second largest economy in the world and if it was a country it would be the fourth most populous with 340 million inhabitants. Germany, France, Italy and Spain are the most important economies accounting respectively for 29 percent, 21 percent, 16 percent and 11 percent of Union’s GDP. This page provides – Euro Area GDP Growth Rate – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

