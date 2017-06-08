Government Spending In the Euro Area increased to 532.14 EUR Billion in the first quarter of 2017 from 530.23 EUR Billion in the fourth quarter of 2016. Government Spending in the Euro Area averaged 465.30 EUR Billion from 1995 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 532.14 EUR Billion in the first quarter of 2017 and a record low of 383.14 EUR Billion in the first quarter of 1995. Government Spending refers to public expenditure on goods and services and is a major component of the GDP. Government spending policies like setting up budget targets, adjusting taxation, increasing public expenditure and public works are very effective tools in influencing economic growth. This page provides the latest reported value for – Euro Area Government Spending – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

