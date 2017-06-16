Imports of Extra-ea18 – Capital Goods In the Euro Area decreased to 26385.90 EUR Million in December from 26855 EUR Million in November of 2016. Imports of Extra-ea18 – Capital Goods in the Euro Area averaged 17996.97 EUR Million from 1999 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 26922.50 EUR Million in November of 2015 and a record low of 10471.10 EUR Million in August of 1999. This page includes a chart with historical data for Euro Area Imports of Extra-ea18 – Capital Goods.

