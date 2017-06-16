Imports of Extra-ea18 In the Euro Area decreased to 105.30 Index Points in December from 114.70 Index Points in November of 2016. Imports of Extra-ea18 in the Euro Area averaged 95.23 Index Points from 2000 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 114.70 Index Points in November of 2016 and a record low of 70 Index Points in August of 2003. This page includes a chart with historical data for Euro Area Imports of Extra-ea18.

