Manufacturing Production In the Euro Area increased 2.60 percent in March of 2017 over the same month in the previous year. Manufacturing Production in the Euro Area averaged 0.93 percent from 1992 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 9.90 percent in February of 2011 and a record low of -22 percent in April of 2009. This page provides – Euro Area Manufacturing Production – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

