Mining production In the Euro Area decreased 8.80 percent in March of 2017 over the same month in the previous year. Mining Production in the Euro Area averaged -1.31 percent from 1990 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 42.30 percent in September of 1990 and a record low of -26.60 percent in April of 2009. This page provides the latest reported value for – Euro Area Mining Production – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

