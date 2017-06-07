Zew Economic Sentiment Index In the Euro Area increased to 35.10 in May from 26.30 in April of 2017. Zew Economic Sentiment Index in the Euro Area averaged 25.16 from 1999 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 89.90 in January of 2000 and a record low of -63.70 in July of 2008. In the Euro Area, the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index measures the level of optimism that analysts have about current economic situation and expected economic developments for the next 6 months. The survey covers up to 350 financial and economic analysts. The index is constructed as the difference between the percentage share of analysts that are optimistic and the percentage of analysts that are pessimistic about the development of the economy. Therefore, the ZEW indicator measures the confidence on a scale of -100 (all analysts are unhappy with the current developments and expect the conditions to deteriorate) up to 100 (all analysts are satisfied with the current situation and expect it to improve). A 0 value indicates neutrality. This page provides the latest reported value for – Euro Area Zew Economic Sentiment Index – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

