Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss CPI

At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Switzerland’s consumer prices are due. Inflation is seen easing to 0.3 percent in May from 0.4 percent in April.

Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc dropped against the greenback, pound and the yen, it rose against the euro.

The franc was worth 0.9647 against the greenback, 113.61 against the yen, 1.0857 against the euro and 1.2513 against the pound as of 3:10 am ET.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com