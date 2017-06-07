FRENCH PRESIDENT MACRON’S PARTY SET TO WIN OUTRIGHT MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION – BVA-SALESFORCE POLLThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- French President Macron’s Party Set to Win Outright Majority in Parliamentary Election – Bva-Salesforce Poll - June 7, 2017
- Macron’s Lrem Party Set to Win 360 Seats, Centrist Modem Allies to Win Additional 15 – Bva-Salesforce Poll - June 7, 2017
- Global Foreign Direct Investment Seen Rising to Almost $1.8 Trillion in 2017, $1.85 Trillion in 2018 – Un - June 7, 2017