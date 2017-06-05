Fxwirepro: Eur/krw Remains Well supported Above 1,250 Mark, Downside Limited

EUR/KRW is currently trading around 1,257 mark.



Pair made intraday high at 1,257 and low at 1,255 levels.



Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.



A daily close below 1,247 will drag the parity down towards key supports around 1,242, 1,234, 1,225, 1,218, 1,207, 1,200, 1,194, 1,189, 1,178, 1,163 and 1,154 marks respectively.



Alternatively, a sustained close above 1,260 will take the parity higher towards key resistances around 1,274, 1,287 and 1,304 marks respectively.



Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads up and confirms the bullish trend in a daily chart.

We prefer to take long position in EUR/KRW only above 1,262, stop loss 1,247 and target of 1,287.