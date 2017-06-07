Fxwirepro: Japanese Yen Depreciates on the Back of Lower Than expected Gdp Data

USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.88 marks.



It made intraday high at 110.01 and low at 109.73 levels.



Intraday bias remains slightly bullish till the time pair holds key support at 109.11 marks.



A daily close above 109.82 will take the parity higher towards key resistances around 110.51, 111.22, 111.84, 112.62, 113.79, 114.88, 115.50, 117.21, 118.18, 118.66, 119.52 and 120.46 levels respectively.



On the other side, a sustained close below 109.82 will drag the parity down towards key supports around 108.88, 108.32, 106.72, 106.03 and 104.96 levels respectively.



Japan’s Q1 GDP q/q private consumption revised decrease to 0.3 % vs previous 0.4 %.



Japan’s Q1 GDP cap ex rev q/q increase to 0.6 % (forecast 0.5 %) vs previous 0.2 %.



Japan’s Q1 GDP revised q/q decrease to 0.3 % (forecast 0.6 %) vs previous 0.5 %.



Japan’s April current account decrease to 1951.9 bln jpy (forecast 1698.8 bln jpy) vs previous 2907.7 bln jpy.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com