Fxwirepro: the Day ahead 7th June 2017

Not many economic data and events scheduled for today and all with low to medium volatility risks associated.

Data released so far:

Australia: GDP grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter, up 1.7 percent from a year ago.

Upcoming:

Japan: Leading economic index and coincident index will be published at 5:00 GMT.



Germany: Factory orders report for April will be released at 6:00 GMT.



Spain: Industrial output report for April will be released at 7:00 GMT.



Switzerland: April Forex reserve will be announced at 7:00 GMT.



United Kingdom: Halifax house price report will be released at 7:30 GMT and RICS house price balance report will be released at 23:00 GMT.



Italy: Retail sales report for April will be published at 8:00 GMT.



United States: MBA mortgage applications report will be released at 11:00 GMT, followed by TIPP economic optimism at 14:00 GMT. EIA will release weekly crude oil inventory at 14:30 GMT.



Japan: 1st quarter GDP report will be released at 23:50 GMT, along with trade balance report for April.

