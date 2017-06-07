Fxwirepro: the Day ahead 7th June 2017

Not many economic data and events scheduled for today and all with low to medium volatility risks associated.
Data released so far:
Australia: GDP grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter, up 1.7 percent from a year ago.
Upcoming:
Japan: Leading economic index and coincident index will be published at 5:00 GMT.
Germany: Factory orders report for April will be released at 6:00 GMT.
Spain: Industrial output report for April will be released at 7:00 GMT.
Switzerland: April Forex reserve will be announced at 7:00 GMT.
United Kingdom: Halifax house price report will be released at 7:30 GMT and RICS house price balance report will be released at 23:00 GMT.
Italy: Retail sales report for April will be published at 8:00 GMT.
United States: MBA mortgage applications report will be released at 11:00 GMT, followed by TIPP economic optimism at 14:00 GMT. EIA will release weekly crude oil inventory at 14:30 GMT.
Japan: 1st quarter GDP report will be released at 23:50 GMT, along with trade balance report for April.
