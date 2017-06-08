Fxwirepro: the Day ahead 8th June 2017

Lots of economic data and events scheduled for today and some with high volatility risks associated.

Data released so far:

Australia: Imports declined by 1 percent in April, while exports declined by 8 percent.



China: Exports in dollar terms rose by 8.7 percent y/y in May, while imports grew by 14.8 percent. Trade balance for May came at $40.81 billion.

Upcoming:

Switzerland: The unemployment rate for May will be published at 5:45 GMT, followed by consumer price inflation report at 5:45 GMT.



Germany: Industrial production report for April will be released at 6:00 GMT.



France: Trade balance report for April will be published at 6:45 GMT.



Greece: Unemployment report for March will be published at 9:00 GMT.



Eurozone: 1st quarter GDP report will be published at 9:00 GMT. ECB will announce interest rate decision at 11:45 GMT, followed by a press conference at 12:30 GMT.



Canada: Housing starts report for May will be published at 12:15 GMT. New house price index will be updated at 12:30 GMT. BoC will release Financial Systems review report at 14:30 GMT, followed by Governor Poloz’s speech at 15:15 GMT.



United States: Weekly jobless claims report will be published at 12:30 GMT. EIA will release weekly inventory report at 14:30 GMT.

