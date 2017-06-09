Fxwirepro: the Day ahead 9th June 2017

Lots of economic data and events scheduled for today and some with high volatility risks associated.

Data released so far:

China: Consumer price inflation declined by 0.1 percent in May, up 1.5 percent from a year ago. Producer price index grew 5.5 percent y/y in May.



Australia: Home loans declined by 1.9 percent in April, Investment lending for homes declined 2.3 percent.



United Kingdom: General election outcome points to a hung parliament in the UK.

Upcoming:

Japan: Tertiary industry report will be published at 4:30 GMT.



Germany: Trade balance report for April will be released at 6:00 GMT.



France: Industrial output and budget reports for April will be published at 6:45 GMT.



Italy: Unemployment report will be published at 8:00 GMT.



United Kingdom: Industrial and manufacturing production report will be published at 8:30 GMT, along with trade balance for April and consumer inflation expectations for June. NIESR GDP estimate will be published at 12:00 GMT.



Greece: Industrial production report for April and consumer price inflation report for May will be published at 9:00 GMT.



Canada: Unemployment report will be published at 12:30 GMT.



United States: Wholesale inventories report and TIPP economic optimism report will be published at 14:00 GMT.

