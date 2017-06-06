Gold Jumps Near $1300, Highest Settlement Since November

Gold futures surged to their highest closing prices since last November, bolstered by safe haven demand ahead of a crucial U.K. election and geopolitical tensions.

Also, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce further rate hikes will be very gradual even if it raises interest rates later this month.

Some Fed watchers are even saying that a June rate hike, once thought a shoo-in, may be delayed in light of poor economic data including the dismal May jobs report.

Gold climbed $14.80, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,297.50/oz, adding to last week’s big gains.

UK voters head to the polls on Thursday for a referendum on security measures, Brexit and immigration. Prime Minister Teresa May’s lead over left-leaning candidate Mr. Corbyn is evaporating, according to some polls.

