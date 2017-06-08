Greece Jobless Rate Lowest Since Early 2012

Greece’s unemployment rate eased for a third straight month in March to its lowest level since early 2012, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 22.5 percent in March from a downwardly 22.9 percent in February.

The latest figure was the lowest since February 2012, when the rate was 22.1 percent.

The number of unemployed totaled 1.07 million in March, down by 19,400 persons from February and by 74,515 persons a year ago.

In March, the number of inactive persons rose by 5,143 persons from February to 3.27 million. The figure rose by 6,875 persons from the same month last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com