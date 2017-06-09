ITALY’S 10-YEAR GOVT BOND YIELD EXTENDS FALL, NOW DOWN 5 BPS, AFTER ITALY’S RENZI SAYS NOT HOPEFUL OF REACHING NEW ELECTORAL PACT WITH PARTIES – TRADEWEBThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Ecb’s Nowotny says I Expect We Will Discuss Future of App Past End of This Year at July, Sept Meetings - June 9, 2017
- Ecb’s Nowotny says I Expect There Will be Some Tapering After End of This Year - June 9, 2017
- Qatar 5-Yr Credit Default Swaps rise 4 Basis Points from Thursday’s Close to 101 Bps, Fresh 7-Mth High, According to Ihs - June 9, 2017