Japan recorded a government debt equivalent to 250.40 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product in 2016. Government Debt to GDP in Japan averaged 134.28 percent from 1980 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 250.40 percent in 2016 and a record low of 50.60 percent in 1980. Generally, Government debt as a percent of GDP is used by investors to measure a country ability to make future payments on its debt, thus affecting the country borrowing costs and government bond yields. This page provides the latest reported value for – Japan Government Debt to GDP – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.