Japan Leaves Monetary Stimulus Unchanged

Japan’s central bank maintained its monetary stimulus on Friday and upgraded its view on consumption. The Bank of Japan policy board, led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, voted 7-2 to retain the central bank’s target of raising the amount of outstanding Japan government bond holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.
