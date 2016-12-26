The seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Japan rose to 3.1 percent in November of 2016, from 3 percent in the previous month and above market expectations of 3 percent. The jobs-to-applicants ratio increased to 1.41 percent from 1.4 percent, hitting a new high since July 1991. Unemployment Rate in Japan averaged 2.73 percent from 1953 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 5.60 percent in July of 2009 and a record low of 1.00 percent in November of 1968. In Japan, the unemployment rate measures the number of people actively looking for a job as a percentage of the labour force. This page provides the latest reported value for – Japan Unemployment Rate – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.