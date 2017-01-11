Youth Unemployment Rate in Japan decreased to 4.30 percent in November from 5.10 percent in October of 2016. Youth Unemployment Rate in Japan averaged 6.84 percent from 1983 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 10.90 percent in June of 2010 and a record low of 4 percent in February of 1983. . This page provides the latest reported value for – Japan Youth Unemployment Rate – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.