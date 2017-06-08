Latvia Inflation Eases In May

Latvia’s consumer price inflation eased in May after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent year-over-year May, following a 3.4 percent stable rate of increase in April. The measure has been rising since September 2016.

Food prices grew 5.1 percent annually in May and transport costs climbed by 3.9 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices dropped 3.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat from April, went it increased by 0.4 percent.

