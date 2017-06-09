Latvia Trade Deficit Narrows Slightly In April

Latvia’s foreign trade gap narrowed in April from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.

The trade deficit dropped slightly to EUR 162.3 million in April from EUR 168.6 million in the corresponding month last year. In March, the shortfall was EUR 229.5 million.

Exports rose 1.0 percent year-over-year April and imports edged up by 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports declined by 10.5 percent and 14.1 percent, respectively in April.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com