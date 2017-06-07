Macron’s Lrem Party Set to Win 360 Seats, Centrist Modem Allies to Win Additional 15 – Bva-Salesforce Poll

MACRON’S LREM PARTY SET TO WIN 360 SEATS, CENTRIST MODEM ALLIES TO WIN ADDITIONAL 15 – BVA-SALESFORCE POLLThe material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com