Breaking News
Home / Forex News / Nbp Keeps Interest Rates on Hold, Affirms Current Level of Rates Favourable to Keep Economy on Sustainable Growth Path

Nbp Keeps Interest Rates on Hold, Affirms Current Level of Rates Favourable to Keep Economy on Sustainable Growth Path

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex News 2 mins ago

As expected, the National Bank of Poland’s Monetary Policy Council today kept its interest rates on hold. The central bank maintained the reference rate at 1.5 percent, lombard rate at 2.5 percent, deposit rate at 0.5 percent and rediscount rate at 1.75 percent.

The central bank stated that the GDP data indicate that the Polish economic growth accelerated in the first quarter of this year. NBP stated that the growth continues to be driven mainly by rising consumer demand, underpinned by rising employment and wages, very good consumer confidence and disbursement of benefits. This was accompanied by near-zero investment growth rate. According to the central bank, the leading economic indicators and the output and sales data, point towards stable economic growth in the second quarter of 2017.

It stated that the annual growth in prices of consumer goods and services continues to be at a moderate level, while core inflation, though gradually rising, remains low. Unit labor costs growth also continues to be modest.

The MPC stated that the signs of rebound in the global economy are strengthening, especially in industry and international trade. Euro area economic data shows ongoing recovery, current data of China does not indicate a sustained acceleration in economic activity. In spite of ongoing global rebound, inflation outside of Poland has steadied at a moderate level due to waning impacts of an earlier rise in commodity prices, including oil prices, along with low domestic inflationary pressure in several nations.

According to the MPC, Polish inflation in the quarters ahead would continue to be moderate in the midst of waning impacts of the past rise in prices of global commodity, with just gradual rise in domestic inflationary pressure stemming from rebounding domestic economic conditions. Consequently, the risk of inflation being constantly above the target in the medium term is limited.

The MPC has affirmed its assessment that, given the available data and projections, the current level of interest rates is favourable to maintaining the Polish economy on the sustainable growth path and keeping macroeconomic balance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.