The stocks of goods held by firms in New Zealand increased by 338 NZD Million in the first quarter of 2017. Changes in Inventories in New Zealand averaged 174.18 NZD Million from 1987 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 906 NZD Million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and a record low of -906 NZD Million in the second quarter of 2009. In New Zealand, changes in inventories are often a leading indicator for the overall performance of the economy. This page provides the latest reported value for – New Zealand Changes in Inventories – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

