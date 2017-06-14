Consumer Spending in New Zealand increased to 35681 NZD Million in the first quarter of 2017 from 35298 NZD Million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Consumer Spending in New Zealand averaged 23282.93 NZD Million from 1987 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 35681 NZD Million in the first quarter of 2017 and a record low of 15210 NZD Million in the first quarter of 1988. This page provides the latest reported value for – New Zealand Consumer Spending – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

