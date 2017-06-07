New Zealand Exports to United Kingdom

Exports to United Kingdom in New Zealand increased to 137.83 NZD Million in February from 90.80 NZD Million in January of 2017. Exports to United Kingdom in New Zealand averaged 126.21 NZD Million from 2014 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 181.78 NZD Million in March of 2015 and a record low of 78.40 NZD Million in November of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for New Zealand Exports to the United Kingdom.

