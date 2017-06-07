New Zealand Exports to United States

Exports to United States in New Zealand increased to 449.27 NZD Million in February from 423.80 NZD Million in January of 2017. Exports to United States in New Zealand averaged 441.98 NZD Million from 2014 until 2017, reaching an all time high of 602.89 NZD Million in March of 2015 and a record low of 302.66 NZD Million in September of 2014. This page includes a chart with historical data for New Zealand Exports to USAAAAAAAAa.

