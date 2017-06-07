Fiscal Expenditure in New Zealand increased to 95880 NZD Milliom in 2016 from 94272 NZD Milliom in 2015. Fiscal Expenditure in New Zealand averaged 57229.26 NZD Milliom from 1990 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 99959 NZD Milliom in 2011 and a record low of 25381 NZD Milliom in 1991. Fiscal Expenditure in New Zealand is reported by the New Zealand Treasury. Fiscal expenditure refers to the sum of government expenses, including spending on goods and services, investment and transfer payments like social security and unemployment benefits. Fiscal expenditure are part of government budget balance calculation. This page provides – New Zealand Fiscal Expenditure- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

