GDP Deflator in New Zealand increased to 1127 Index Points in the third quarter of 2016 from 1123 Index Points in the second quarter of 2016. GDP Deflator in New Zealand averaged 857.45 Index Points from 1987 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 1128 Index Points in the fourth quarter of 2013 and a record low of 589 Index Points in the second quarter of 1987. . This page provides – New Zealand GDP Deflator – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.