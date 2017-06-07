New Zealand Total Gross External Debt

External Debt in New Zealand increased to 261128 NZD Million in the fourth quarter of 2016 from 260715 NZD Million in the third quarter of 2016. External Debt in New Zealand averaged 175454.66 NZD Million from 1993 until 2016, reaching an all time high of 261128 NZD Million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and a record low of 67673 NZD Million in the fourth quarter of 1993. In New Zealand, external debt is a part of the total debt that is owed to creditors outside the country. This page provides – New Zealand External Debt – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

