NZ Dollar Rises Against Majors

The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.

The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 3-month high of 79.63 against the yen and a 1-1/2-month high of 1.5499 against the euro, from yesterday’s closing quotes of 79.36 and 1.5533, respectively.

Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to 0.7219 from an early low of 0.7191.

The kiwi edged up to 1.0440 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday’s closing value of 1.0457. This may be compared to an early 2-day high of 1.0437.

If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 81.00 against the yen, 1.51 against the euro, 0.73 against the greenback and 1.03 against the aussie.

