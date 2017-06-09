Portugal's Trade Deficit Widens In April

Portugal’s foreign trade deficit widened notably in April from a year ago, as imports grew much faster than exports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.24 billion in April from EUR 730 million in the corresponding month last year. In March, the shortfall was EUR 840 million.

In nominal terms, exports rose only 0.4 percent year-over-year in April and imports climbed sharply by 10.8 percent.

Excluding fuels and lubricants, exports decreased 2.3 percent, while imports increased by 6.1 percent.

