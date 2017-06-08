Pound Rises Against Majors

The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday.

The pound rose to a 2-week high of 1.2976 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day high of 142.59 against the yen, from early lows of 1.2950 and 141.75, respectively.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to a 9-day high of 0.8670 and a 6-day high of 1.2524 from early lows of 0.8693 and 1.2474, respectively.

If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback, 146.00 against the yen, 0.85 against the euro and 1.26 against the franc.

