Romania Q1 Growth Unrevised

Romania’s economy grew at the fastest pace in six quarters during the first three months of this year, latest data from the statistical office confirmed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2016, when the economy expanded 1.5 percent.

The latest growth was the fastest since the third quarter of 2015, when the economy grew 1.9 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, GDP rose 5.6 percent in the first quarter after 5 percent increase in the previous three months. The growth figure was the strongest in three quarters.

Latest figure confirmed the preliminary estimates released on May 16.

Industry, which has a 23.1 percent share of GDP, grew 6.7 percent sequentially in the first quarter.

