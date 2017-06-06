S&p on U.s. Federal Reserve – Expect Slow and measured Increases in the Overnight Rate As Decisions Remain Data Drivenâ€â€‹

S&P ON U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE – EXPECT SLOW AND MEASURED INCREASES IN THE OVERNIGHT RATE AS DECISIONS REMAIN DATA DRIVENâ€â€‹The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com